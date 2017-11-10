10 November 2017 9:51 AM

Stephen speaks to Ted Blom, Head of Energy at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the Parliamentary inquiry into governance and state capture. Former Eskom CEO Tsediso Matona told the Parliament's Porfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that the load shedding crisis affected Eskom's procurement procedures. Ted Blom gives context on when the rot started.