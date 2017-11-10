Stephen speaks to Ted Blom, Head of Energy at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) about the Parliamentary inquiry into governance and state capture. Former Eskom CEO Tsediso Matona told the Parliament's Porfolio Committee on Public Enterprises that the load shedding crisis affected Eskom's procurement procedures. Ted Blom gives context on when the rot started.
Stephen speaks to Ted Blom, Head of Energy at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM