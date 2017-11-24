ANC Deputy Secretary-General Jessie Duarte says there will be changes during the party's elective conference to be held in three weeks from 16 to 22 December. Secretary General of the ANC, Gwede Mantashe, announced this week that the party is ready for its December conference.
Jessie Duarte: Sweeping changes to ANC's elective conference
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
12 January 2018 6:59 AM