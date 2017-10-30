New explosive book on Zuma

30 October 2017 10:32 AM

Stephen speaks to Jacques Pauw: Author of The President's Keepers about his new book which reveals explosive details about the network of people who have kept President Jacob Zuma in power and out of prison.” The Presidents Keepers “ claims that President Zuma was paid 1 million rand a month for a period in his first term as President, by a security company owned by Roy Moodley. The book details how President Zuma failed to submit tax returns in the first five years of his Presidency, and how his son Edward Zuma was paid monthly by suspected tobacco smugglers for his political influence. The book also details links between President Zuma, tobacco manufacturer Yusuf Kajee, and convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti, and so much more.