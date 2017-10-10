Emergency services in Gauteng are now assessing the damage of a severe thunderstorm which left low-lying areas waterlogged. Several areas across the province were severely affected, resulting with more than 100 people displaced and homes damaged. The Gauteng Head of Disaster Management, Dr. Elias Sithole, spoke to Stephen and he said that they are doing all that they could to find shelter for displaced people.
Disaster Management counting the costs of the weather storm
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM