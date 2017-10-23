President Jacob Zuma meets with Russians over nuclear

According to Sunday Times, President Jacob Zuma is understood to have met with several high level and powerful officials from Russia who flew in to discuss the controversial nuclear deal and pressure the President to speed up the process and have the deal signed off by the minister of energy. Stephen Grootes spoke to Professor Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics at the University of Johannesburg, about why there is big push to sign a nuclear deal with Russia.
