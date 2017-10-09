Delays in the appointment of a new SABC board

9 October 2017 10:03 AM

Pressure is mounting for Zuma to appoint the board and has been given 7 days to appoint a new board for the SABC. President’s Spokesperson, Dr. Bongani Ngqulunga, spoke to Stephen and defended the delay in the appointment of a new SABC board‚ saying that a due diligence process is required. He said that past experience had taught the President that he should undertake due diligence in the appointment of a board.