More than 80 pupils sexually assaulted at a Joburg primay school

13 October 2017 9:34 AM

The Gauteng Department of Education has fired the principal and the entire senior management of AB Xuma Primary in Soweto, following sexual assault allegations of 83 pupils by a scholar patroller. Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi spoke to Stephen, and called the incident a national disaster. He said that guard had been vetted and nothing was picked up. He also took full responsibility of what happened at the school, and said he had failed the learners.