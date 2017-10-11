National Elective Conference: Stephen chats to Northern Cape Chairperson, Dr. Zamani Saul

11 October 2017 10:03 AM

As has been in the case with several provinces, the ANC in the Northern Cape has also been facing challenges of unity. Disgruntles members of the party in the province have threatened legal action to nullify May’s elective conference in which Dr. Saul was elected and also want the regional conference postponed. Dr. Zamani Saul, newly elected Chairperson, speaks to Stephen about divisions in the province and why Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is its preferred candidate.