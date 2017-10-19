Stephen Grootes speaks to Jennifer Ferguson about her blog post, where she reveals how she was raped by soccer boss Danny Jordaan in 1997. Ferguson discusses why she is speaking out now at the height of the #MeToo campaign. She said she hopes to empower more women to speak out.
Jennifer Ferguson breaks her silence
