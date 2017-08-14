NPA ‘stolen’ #GuptaLeaks claim won’t stand in SA law

14 August 2017 10:41 AM

Reports on Sunday said prosecutors guiding the investigation into state capture believe the emails don’t constitute evidence against President Jacob Zuma’s friends, the Guptas, or any ministers or individuals implicated. Xolani Gwala spoke to Wits University Associate Professor James Grant who says the ‘fruits of a poisoned tree’ doctrine used by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the #GuptaLeaks case isn’t valid in South African law.