Is DA coalition in danger of collapsing? ( S. GROOTES )

8 September 2017 10:07 AM

Are the coalitions in some of the country's municipalities in danger of falling apart? In Nelson Mandela Bay, there have been differences between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and United Democratic Movement (UDM) following the voting out of Mongameli Bobani as Deputy Mayor in the Metropolitan. Now, there are apparent differences between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). Stephen Grootes, standing in for Xolani Gwala, spoke to Dr Ivor Sarakinsky, Academic Director at the Wits University School of Governance about what this means.