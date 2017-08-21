International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was 'honest' in her approach of the Grace Mugabe immunity saga, this is according to Professor Christopher Landsberg, Chair of African Diplomacy & foreign Policy at the University of Johannesburg. Mugabe was facing criminal charges after she allegedly attacked 20-year-old Gabriella Engles with an electric cord at a Sandton hotel last week Sunday. She was on Sunday granted diplomatic immunity by the South African government and left the country. Professor Landsberg, says They [the SA government] were caught between a rock and a hard place and in the end, they went for a political decision.
