Home Affairs DG Mkuseli Apleni to challenge precautionary suspension

19 September 2017 10:18 AM

Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni is set to challenge his precautionary suspension. The sanction was confirmed on Monday in a one-line statement released by Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize Mkhize without giving further details. Sandile July, the lawyer representing Apleni, spoke to breakfast host Stephen Grootes , he details some of the reasons provided for the suspension.