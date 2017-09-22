Phosa salutes Makhosi Khoza's choice to leave the ANC

22 September 2017 9:52 AM

The internal divisions in the ANC in KwaZulu Natal and the departure of Dr Makhosi Khoza from the party have once again raised questions about the ANC's ability to self-correct. Announcing her departure from the ANC on Thursday, Khoza said that it is too late for the ANC to self-correct. But there are members who while unhappy about the issues affecting the party at the moment, believe that the party is able to do so. Stephen Grootes speaks to Matthews Phosa, former ANC Treasurer-General.