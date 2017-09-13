Mkhwebane's spokesperson says nothing sinister about Zuma and SSA meeting

13 September 2017 10:30 AM

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has defended her meetings with the Presidency and the State Security Agency (SSA). On Tuesday, Eyewitness News published details contained in a new affidavit filed by the South African Reserve Bank's legal services in the High Court in Pretoria on Monday. Sarb has accused Mkhwebane of conspiring with the Presidency and the SSA to attack the central bank and undermine its authority.