There have been dramatic warnings from the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities chair Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva over concerns of what’s likely to happen to her following a dispute with Pastor Paseka Mboro Motsoeneng. She is applying for a protection order because she believes if left unchecked, Mboro will physically harm her or worse, kill her. Mkhwanazi-Xaluva is also worried he might incite his congregation to harm her. Xolani Gwala spoke to Pastor Mboro and Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva
CLR Commission opens intimidation case against Pastor Mboro
