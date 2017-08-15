Grace Mugabe may have diplomatic immunity but can still be arrested if it is deemed necessary – Mbalula

15 August 2017 10:41 AM

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula talks to 702's Xolani Gwala about gender based violence and the 6 point plan that is being implemented at a station level. He acknowledges that victims are not always treated sensitively by police officers at stations. Commenting on the Grace Mugabe alleged assault on a young woman in Sandton, Mbalula says they are investigating the matter. He says she may have diplomatic immunity but can still be arrested if it is deemed necessary.