Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says that he supports the view that the African National Congress (ANC) must avoid a slate contest at its elective conference in December. He refrained from announcing which leader he would be backing. Masina says that there must be unity among members when they go into the elective conference. He was speaking to Stephen Grootes on the breakfast show.
Masina: ANC must avoid slate politcs
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
