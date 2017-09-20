The Best of the Breakfast Show with Xolani Gwala

Masina: ANC must avoid slate politcs


Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina says that he supports the view that the African National Congress (ANC) must avoid a slate contest at its elective conference in December. He refrained from announcing which leader he would be backing. Masina says that there must be unity among members when they go into the elective conference. He was speaking to Stephen Grootes on the breakfast show.

The Africa Report with Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson

9 May 2018 8:06 AM
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"

9 May 2018 8:01 AM
Africa’s Travel Indaba

9 May 2018 7:56 AM
Prof Elmien du Plessis Attacked by AFri-Forum

9 May 2018 7:48 AM
Comment with Bongani Bingwa

9 May 2018 7:27 AM
The Political Desk

9 May 2018 7:13 AM
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect

14 March 2018 7:05 AM
Railway Safety Regulator bans manual signalling on trains

12 January 2018 10:08 AM
Hypatia an extraterrestrial stone?

12 January 2018 8:30 AM
Police have a drug masterplan’ - SAPS

12 January 2018 6:59 AM
EWN Headlines
Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department
Ndabeni-Abrahams to take over merged Communications Department

Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will now be in charge of steering two departments and deal with a number of challenges, including the SABC crisis.
Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet
Cosatu 'unhappy' with Ramaphosa keeping Dlamini, Mokonyane in Cabinet

The reaction comes as the president filed notice to oppose the Democratic Alliance’s legal bid seeking to declare Bathabile Dlamini’s appointment invalid.

Mantashe says Xolobeni ruling could pose threat to mining in SA
Mantashe says Xolobeni ruling could pose threat to mining in SA

The court ruled on Thursday that the Mineral Resources Minister can’t issue a mining right in Xolobeni in the Eastern Cape without the consent of communities and residents.
