Beleaguered SAA to cut fleet in effort to return to profitability

South African Airways (SAA) Acting CEO Musa Zwane spoke to Breakfast show host Stephen Grootes, he says the airline is expecting to attain a capital injection of R13 billion over three years. As part of its five year plan, the struggling national airline said on Wednesday five narrow-body aircraft would be retired from its fleet by December, causing an overall flights reduction of 23%, in an effort to return to profitability.