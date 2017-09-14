South African Airways (SAA) Acting CEO Musa Zwane spoke to Breakfast show host Stephen Grootes, he says the airline is expecting to attain a capital injection of R13 billion over three years. As part of its five year plan, the struggling national airline said on Wednesday five narrow-body aircraft would be retired from its fleet by December, causing an overall flights reduction of 23%, in an effort to return to profitability.
Beleaguered SAA to cut fleet in effort to return to profitability
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
