The problem there is there’s no system to check the quality of healthcare provided

16 August 2017 10:04 AM

In March this year, National Treasury told Parliament that medical claims against the state had increased from 28 billion rand to 43 billion rand in a year. But how are these medical malpractice claims affecting the country's private healthcare sector? Xolani Gwala spoke to the chairperson of Social Security Systems Administration & Management Studies at Wits School of Governance Professor Alex van den Heever who says “there are very significant structural problems in both the private and public healthcare sectors in South Africa that need to be addressed”.