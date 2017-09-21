The Department Of Basic Education (DBE) has called on South African parents to play a more active in schools and be more involved in their children's learning. DBE Director-General Mathanzima Mweli parents also need to play a participative role is disciplining their children, instead of placing the burden on educators alone. He was speaking to Breakfast show host Stephen Grootes. Stephen also spoke to Educational Psychologist, Dr Smangele Mayisela
Poor parent involvement linked to ill-discipline in schools, says Education DG
