Eskom has rejected allegations that it is left with at least R20 billion in its coffers following a report by the Sunday Times that the power utility still wants to pay bonuses to axed CEO Brian Molefe and suspended acting CEO Matshela Koko. The Sunday Times said this is apparently contained in the power utility's latest financial statements. Deputy Editor at the Financial Mail, Sikhonathi Mantshantsha says Eskom has before said it is a liquidity buffer and it is only enough cash for three months, that is all in their internal documents.
Eskom to pay bonuses despite reports financial woes
