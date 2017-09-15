Spy tapes saga used to assassinate my career - former NPA boss

15 September 2017 10:04 AM

On Thursday, the Supreme Court of Appeal saw President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) concede that the decision to withdraw criminal charges against him was irrational and should be set aside. Stephen Grootes speaks to Mxolisi Nxasana former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP). Nxasana believes his removal as head of the NPA in 2015 was because of fears that he could reinstate these charges against President Zuma.