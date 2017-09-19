ANC MP defends presence at SARS briefing, apologises

Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has summoned KPMG to Parliament, saying it wants the firm to account for its actions which have tainted its credibility. Scopa says KPMG needs to do this if it is to do any more work with State-owned entities. There have also been questions raised on why a Scopa's ANC whip Mnyamezeli Booi was at the briefing. Breakfast show host Stephen Grootes spoke to Booi.
