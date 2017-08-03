CEO of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS), Professor Shabir Mhadi spoke to Xolani Gwala this morning, he says the institution is being weakened by provincial health departments that are either cash strapped or in debt. Workers at the NHLS are facing massive backlogs on their return to work this week, following a five-day strike. Nehawu suspended the work stoppage on Tuesday, pending the finalisation of an agreement of a 7.3% salary increase. The laboratory at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital ground to a halt last week Wednesday, forcing the institution to outsource work. This has led to a pile up in bills.
Gauteng health owes NHLS more than R2.5 billion – CEO
