NPA launches an investigative unit on the State of capture report

31 July 2017 10:57 AM

National director of public prosecutions Shaun Abrahams has appointed a team of top prosecutors to focus exclusively on criminal cases related to state capture and the Guptas. The move comes amid an outcry about Abrahams's silence in light of mounting evidence of state capture. NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku spoke to breakfast show host, Xolani Gwala , he says “We need to have prosecutors on board who guide, not to lead the investigation. Prosecutors can’t investigate because once we investigate, you’re opening yourself up to become a witness. “Now they are guiding to make sure that what’s gathered is relevant and admissible but not investigated.”