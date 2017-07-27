Statements against foreign nationals promotes xenophobia - Home Affairs

27 July 2017 11:17 AM

The City of Johannesburg has promised to clamp down on the hijacked buildings that are plaguing the central business district. Executive mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba has said that the majority of people living in these buildings are foreigners and they are not the problem of local government. His stance is that South Africans should be put first and that his department is not responsible for proving shelter for foreigners - whether they are documented or not. Mkuseli Apleni, Director General at Home Affairs responded, says statements like that promote xenophobia.