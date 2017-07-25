Doctors are held to a higher standard - The South African Medical Association

25 July 2017 10:22 AM

The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the ethical guidelines given to doctors and medical practitioners to protect patients' confidentiality are unshakeable. This comes after the controversy after Nelson Mandela's doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, wrote a book about Madiba. Sama vice chairperson Mark Sonderup says: "If family members wished to disclose issues posthumously about a patient, that's their prerogative but a doctor is held to a higher standard