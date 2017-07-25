The South African Medical Association (Sama) says the ethical guidelines given to doctors and medical practitioners to protect patients’ confidentiality are unshakeable. This comes after the controversy after Nelson Mandela’s doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, wrote a book about Madiba. This comes after the controversy after Nelson Mandela’s doctor, Vejay Ramlakan, wrote a book about Madiba. Sama vice chairperson Mark Sonderup says: “If family members wished to disclose issues posthumously about a patient, that’s their prerogative but a doctor is held to a higher standard
Doctors are held to a higher standard - The South African Medical Association
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM