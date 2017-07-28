Guptas, Duduzane Zuma and Eskom execs could be subpoenaed in Parly inquiry

Key players implicated in the Gupta leaks around Eskom's financial mess, could be subpoenaed to appear before Parliament's inquiry into corruption at the power utility should they refuse to participate. That's according to Zukiswa Rantho, acting chair Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises when speaking to Xolani Gwala on the breakfast show. Rantho says the leaked Gupta emails that pertain to Eskom will be extracted and used in this inquiry.
