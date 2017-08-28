Deputy chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission Terry Tselane on the upcoming by-elections

In between general and municipal elections, you would also hear and participate in by-elections. The process of organising elections is then not a process which just happens every five years. Recently, there have been by-elections in parts of the country. There have also been issues in the public agenda which affect political parties at the electorate, such as party funding. Terry Tselane, the Vice-Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) speaks to Stephen Grootes.
