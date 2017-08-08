EFF says it has lobbied Mbete and Mthembu ahead of secret ballot

8 August 2017 10:10 AM

A vote on a no-confidence motion that could oust Jacob Zuma is to be held as a secret ballot, increasing the chances that South Africa’s president since 2009 is poised to lose office. Breakfast Show host Xolani Gwala spoke to SACP second deputy president, Solly Mapaila, who said the ANC could have saved the country and the party by going this route had they acted earlier to remove Zuma. Xolani also spoke to Economic Freedom Fighter's general-secretary, Godrich Gardee, who says intense lobbying has happened ahead of the secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma.