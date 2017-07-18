Magwaza was pushed to resign – Godi

18 July 2017 10:22 AM

Chairperson at Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Themba Godi, was speaking to Xolani Gwala this morning, he says former CEO of State Social Security Agency (Sassa), Thokozani Magwaza was expecting to be fired as he did not receive the necessary backing or support from his 'political principals'. Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini announced on Monday that she and Magwaza had agreed to terminate his contract after a consultative process. Magwaza says however, his contract was terminated.