We want the charter to be taken on a full review because this is not our charter – Chamber of mines

17 July 2017 10:52 AM

The application for an urgent interdict by the Chamber of Mines to prevent the implementation of the controversial Mining Charter will be heard in September. On Friday the chamber announced the implementation of the law which increases the minimum threshold for black ownership of mining companies to 30%, has been put on ice by government pending judgment in the case. Xolani Gwala spoke to the Chamber of Mines CEO , Roger Baxter who says “We want the charter to be taken on a full review because this is not our charter, it is really designed to benefit a select few to the disadvantage of all citizens”