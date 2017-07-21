SA still suffering the effects of Aids denialism – Motsoaledi

21 July 2017 10:33 AM

Countries such as Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are ahead of SA in the fight against HIV/Aids. However, SA has made great strides in reducing mother to child transmissions and reduced the death rate for sufferers. Aaron Motsoaledi, Health Minister says “Our treatment programme is among the best in the world because we have the biggest pandemic. As long as you test positive, you are immediately put on treatment and this is not dependent on your CD4 count, as previously done”.