Stadium Management SA says security measures were put in place to avoid unauthorised ticket holders from entering the FNB stadium during a cup final between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Two football supporters were killed and several others injured during a stampede. Stadium Management SA CEO, Jacques Grobbelaar, explains how a plan was put in place to stop an influx of people from entering the venue with fake tickets.
Stadium management says it may take a year to flush out fake tickets
