The South African Communist Party (SACP) is holding it's national congress in Boksburg where it's looking at how to approach a possible split in the Africa National Congress (ANC) after December. Stalwart Mvuso Msimang hopes the crisis within the ANC can still be fixed, to avoid a split. Earlier this month, stalwarts of the ruling party refused to participate in a consultative process scheduled for the first leg of the party's policy conference, because their requirements had not been met.
ANC stalwart hopeful ANC can self-correct to avoid a breakaway
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
