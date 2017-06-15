Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it is not compulsory for parents to take their children to school on today amidst the taxi strike that caused chaos on Joburg's major routes. He says for those that are writing their mid-year exams will not be disadvantaged because they did not come to school. Exam dates will be rescheduled to suit everyone.
“We don't want children to get caught in a cross fire “
