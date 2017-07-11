Public protector backs down on court challenge and NPA burgled

11 July 2017 9:45 AM

Mkhwebane recommended that this be done so that the Reserve Bank's mandate in the Constitution be changed. However, she made an about-turn on Monday saying she will not oppose the Reserve Bank's review application of her remedial action in relation to the central bank's mandate. Speaking to Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala, Director at the Centre for Constitutional Rights, Phephelaphi Dube says as a result of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's call for the Constitution to be changed, the Rand "tanked". Xolani also spoke to Dr Jakkie Cilliers, Chairperson at the Institute of Security Studies on the Burglary at the NPA, Cilliers says too many of these robberies are taking place to not question the state of play. Dr Cilliers says that it is quite possible that the robberies are part of a political game. He says that the recent robberies and burning of the offices of the Gauteng and Eastern Cape Premiers point to a parallel state in the country, where political games are settled through crime.