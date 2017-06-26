“Rapidly rising temperatures in SA pose more risk of wildfires”

26 June 2017 10:19 AM

The latest scientific data from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research shows that temperatures in Southern Africa are rising much faster than the global rate. According to Professor Francois Engelbrecht, this phenomenon has made the region more vulnerable to extreme events such as wildfires. He says “ Although these specific fires cannot be directly attributed to climate change we are moving into a new climate system where we are becoming prone to the outbreak of fires”