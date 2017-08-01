Mantashe slams Gungubele, says ANC will abide by August 8 decision

1 August 2017 10:33 AM

ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe said members are not free agents who can talk as they like and do as they wish. He was referring to ANC MP Mondli Gungubele, who along with other's in the party have called for Zuma to go. Mantashe said this matter was discussed in the two previous National Executive Committee's (NEC). He was speaking to Xolani Gwala on ttehs breakfast show.