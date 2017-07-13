13 July 2017 10:24 AM

This morning, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is expected to announce details of government's inclusive growth action plan. The meeting comes after the cabinet reshuffle in March by president Jacob Zuma which saw the country falling into a technical recession. Breakfast show host Xolani Gwala spoke to Dr Thabi Leoka, Economic Strategist at Argon Asset Management who says she hopes Gigaba will work to make business understand that the national treasury is more than just him and his deputy.