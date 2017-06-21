21 June 2017 10:27 AM

Chief Economist at the Chamber of Mines Roger Baxter says improper negotiations over a new Mining Charter tabled by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane last week could affect investor confidence. The organisation met with an African National Congress (ANC) delegation to discuss its concerns on Tuesday. Baxter says “ We need a charter which actually reflects an outcome of a properly negotiated process where all stakeholders can defend and believe in the charter that has come out”