19 June 2017 10:39 AM

While low-level human traffickers have been convicted in South Africa, high-level human trafficking syndicates have never been prosecuted in the country. This is despite the country being identified as a human trafficking hotspot. Xolani Gwala spoke to Marcel Van der Watt, Human Traffic Incident Manager at the National Freedom Network who explained the extent of human trafficking in SA, as well as the challenges faced in dealing with the scourge.