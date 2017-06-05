“Brian is going to struggle with his reinstatement”

5 June 2017 10:47 AM

Eskom’s former CEO Brian Molefe has challenged the decision to have his appointment rescinded. Molefe has approached the Labour Court, serving papers on both the utility and Public Enterprise Minister Lynne Brown. Tony Healy, Labour consultant says “Seeing as he did confirm in writing that he would be living Eskom in December by Early Retirement, it is going to be very difficult for him to argue that his services weren’t terminated at the end of December” He is going to struggle with his reinstatement.