The ANC Policy Conference is not aimed at binding conclusions – Mkhize

The African National Congress (ANC) concluded its National Policy Conference on Wednesday.Various proposals made on the subject of economic transformation, land expropriation without compensation amongst others, will be resolved at the party's national elective conference later this year. ANC treasurer-general, Dr Zweli Mkhize has emphasized the purpose of the conference, saying it was simply to review policy and that its success should not be measured on whether or not a new blueprint has been adopted.
