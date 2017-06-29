Inclusive Growth Must Be Accelerated To Include Black Business Owners – Mkhize

29 June 2017 10:17 AM

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize says that inclusive growth in the country must be accelerated to include black business owners who have been excluded in many sectors of the economy. On Wednesday, Mkhize and the National Association of Automobiles of South Africa announced a 2030 transformation plan in the sector. Mkhize says “more black people must be included in the procurement of the manufacturing sector”