Should NPA prosecute #Guptaleaks

5 July 2017 10:30 AM

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela and the South African Communist Party (SACP) have been among those to call for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act on the revelations in the Gupta emails, which show criminality in state institutions. Under current South African law, the NPA does not have legal powers to initiate investigations. Xolani speaks to CASAC’s Lawson Naidoo and Advocate Luvuyo Mfaku from the NPA about how cases such as state capture can be prosecuted.