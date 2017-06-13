“Dr Ben Ngubane resigning due to personal reasons”

Eskom board spokesperson Khulani Qoma tells Xolani Gwala that late on Monday night Dr Ben Ngubane told him he was resigning as board chair due to personal reasons. The announcement was made by Public Enterprises Minister, Lynne Brown.
