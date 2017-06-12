The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises is set to commence a full scale parliamentary inquiry into Eskom as requested by the Democratic Alliance. Acting chair of the committee Zukiswa Rantho says it’s taking legal advice to determine how to force Eskom to submit documents and abide by its investigation. Zukiswa says “We are going to have a committee meeting on Wednesday. 21 June, we are going to start on processes going forward.”
“It is not only about Brian Molefe, it is about the governance in Eskom”
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM