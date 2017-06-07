Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has refuted claims that DRC immigrant Francine Kalala was turned away by three government hospitals before giving birth at Park Station last week. He says “Immediately I read the story, I phoned Steve Biko Academic Hospital. They checked all their records, they could not find such a patient. They even went to the CCTV camera and they saw nothing”
“Congolese mom was not turned away at govt hospitals”
|
9 May 2018 8:06 AM
|
Bongani Bingwa plays an audio clip of Mduduzi Manana offering his domestic worker "compensation"
|
9 May 2018 8:01 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:56 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:48 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:27 AM
|
9 May 2018 7:13 AM
|
Forensic investigator turns on those he's supposed to protect
|
14 March 2018 7:05 AM
|
12 January 2018 10:08 AM
|
12 January 2018 8:30 AM
|
12 January 2018 6:59 AM